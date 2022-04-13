E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

American R&B singer Ari Lennox insults Mr Smeg

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mr Smeg. Photo: Supplied.

Social media influencer Michael Bucwa, affectionately known as Mr Smeg, has been told where to get off by American R&B singer Ari Lennox.

Ari was reacting to Mr Smeg’s post on social media saying the American singer was beautiful and asked when she would be coming to South Africa.

Ari clapped back and said his entire existence was nauseating. She further referred to Mr Smeg “Smegma”, a term many social media users felt was too harsh.

Mr Smeg has not been taking the singer’s clapback well, stating that he was not okay and needed a shoulder to cry on.

Ari previously took on an army of MacG’s Podcast and Chill fans after the controversial podcaster asked her an uncomfortable question about her sex life during an interview.

This is how social media users have reacted:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes