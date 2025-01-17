ANC officials barred from speaking at Winnie Khumalo’s funeral

Media personality and businessman Sabelo “Ntombeningi” Sithole has barred ANC officials from speaking at Winnie Khumalo’s funeral.

Ntombeningi, a fervent supporter of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, made the remark after the singer’s close friend and former minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe described Khumalo’s role in helping the ANC to destroy Cope during a memorial service this week.

Winnie died on Tuesday last week following a short illness.

Her funeral service will take place on Saturday at Protea South Multipurpose Hall. The proceedings will get underway at 7am, and she will be laid to rest at Wespark Cemetery.

Ntombeningi is in charge of handling Khumalo’s funeral service.

He told Sunday World that the ANC has done nothing for the late singer, but now that she is gone, the party wants to use her funeral as a tool to campaign.

The ANC neglected Winnie

“I am sad because when she was alive, the ANC neglected her. Now that she’s gone, they want to come and mislead people,” said Ntombeningi.

“I want to make it clear that I don’t want ANC speakers over Winnie’s body. She is resting now, and I don’t want them to come and spew lies over her body.

“Not so long ago, we didn’t have money to organise her memorial service. I contacted their offices, and they sent me from pillar to post. They never responded to my e-mails.”

Ntombeningi continued: “Eventually I decided to sit down with the family and explain that we were not getting assistance from the officials.

“I had no choice but to pay for the costs of the memorial and funeral service. As we speak, I’ve already paid for her tombstone.

“I’ve donated a cow for her funeral, and I’ve already spent close to R100, 000 on the memorial service and funeral.

“I’m angry because they’re now claiming her as one of their own, whereas they did nothing for her. The ANC failed her, and I cannot fail her.

“I decided to go all out because I want a dignified funeral for Winnie. Also, I am saying these things so people can see the lies of the ANC.”

He added that Khumalo was no longer a member of the ANC.

“Winnie was no longer an ANC member but a member of uMkhonto Wesizwe. I was disappointed when the former minister, Jeff Radebe, claimed her as their member,” he said.

“However, I informed him that I was not happy with his speech because he knows the truth.”

Family grateful to Ntombeningi

Family spokesperson Tshepi Rakeepile confirmed Ntombeningi’s claims.

Rakeepile said: “As the family, we are grateful to Ntombeningi. He was not only Winnie’s friend, but he became a family. He literally carried the costs of the memorial and funeral.

“Since he was so close to Winnie, we asked him to handle the memorial and funeral service.”

She said the family has invited ANC ward councillor, Pamela Magwaza, to speak at the funeral.

“Our ward councillor, Magwaza, will be given a slot to speak as a community leader. We don’t want the funeral to be used as a platform to campaign,” said Rakeepile.

Magwaza confirmed that she will be attending Khumalo’s funeral.

“Winnie was our member; that is why we, as ANC, held a second memorial for her,” Magwaza said.

“I am one of the speakers at the funeral, but not as an ANC member but as a community leader. I’ll respect the wishes of the family.”

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, the ANC spokesperson, asked to be sent questions but failed to respond. This story will be updated when she has responded.

