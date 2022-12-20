Andile, Tamia Mpisane celebrate first anniversary

It’s been just over a year since Andile and Tamia Mpisane tied the knot, and the two are still in honeymoon phase.

Andile planned a surprise birthday party for his wife Tamia just over a week ago and shortly thereafter the couple jetted off to Paris to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The announcement of their marriage shut down social media last year. Andile was known to be in a relationship with the mother of his two children, Sithelo.

Despite the young married couple’s ups and down this past year, the biggest highlight was the birth of their first daughter, Miaandi, in May.

Here’s a look at their trip in the loved-up City, Paris:

