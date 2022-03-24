E-edition
Anele Mdoda calls out Fikile Mbalula after pothole damaged her tyres

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Anele Mdoda Instagram

Media personality Anele Mdoda is fuming after a pothole damaged two of her tyres while she was driving to work.

Mdoda took to social media to call out Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and challenged him to take responsibility for numerous potholes on the roads.

Anele wrote: “Pothole just took out two of my tyres. This is getting annoying, I won’t lie.”

She narrated how she had to duck and dive on the road as she was trying to avoid the potholes. In the process, she damaged her tyres.

Mohale Motaung and others responded and shared their experiences. Mohale shared that he was forced to buy a brand-new set of tyres after he hit the potholes on Sandton Drive recently.

 

Late in 2021, news of a huge pothole in Everton, the Vaal trended as many people expressed their shock after a picture of the “largest pothole” was turned into a swimming pool by the residents.

Earlier this month, an elderly man from Albertsville near Randburg rode into a pothole so deep his car had to be taken out by emergency services. The pothole had been there for months unattended before the old man plunged into it.

 

