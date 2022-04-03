Apologise or else, ex tells Ka Ncube

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube has been ordered by his ex-wife, Palesa Mboweni, to publicly apologise for defaming her on social media or face a lawsuit.

Ka Ncube and Mboweni, who got married in the community of property in 2015 and divorced after eight months of marriage, have been involved in a dispute after she accused him of failing to pay her the shares of the division of their joint estate as ordered by the Pretoria High Court, which heard their divorce hearing.

Ka Ncube also cried foul and said that before they got married Mboweni misled him into believing that she owned shares in a wine company.

The company said she was neither a shareholder nor an ambassador.

In a letter by her lawyer, Terence Ntsako Baloyi, last week, Mboweni said the former Generations thespian damaged her reputation when he posted on February 20 that she had misrepresented herself when she told him that she owned the shares.

She stated that his new wife and manager, Pearl Mbewe, took to Instagram on the same day and posted a photo with a caption: “Where are the shares? Ka Ncube asks ex-wife as divorce gets messy.”

She also said Ka Ncube slandered her when he claimed he tried to commit suicide because of her conduct.

“That as a result of her conduct, you deem it fit to help young men who may fall victim to women similar to your ex-wife, our client.”

Ka Ncube said he would not apologise until Mboweni honoured the meeting he organised with her legal team. “She knows that my estate was practically insolvent at the time of our divorce. She stands to walk away with more than half a million in liabilities and that should be her concern, not this silly stunt of trying to get money out of me,” he said.

