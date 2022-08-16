Babes and Mampitsha back for season two of ‘Uthando Lodumo’

Durban-based socialites and qqom artists Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and her husband Mandla Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha, are back for season two of their reality TV show Uthando Lodumo.

Despite being surrounded by mother-in-law drama and being first-time parents, the pair has dropped the trailer for the new show which will air on Showmax on Thursdays from September 1.

In the exclusive trailer, Babes and Mampintsha continue to battle with the challenges of building a life as a married couple, while Mampintsha tries to fix his mother’s relationship with his wife.

“It doesn’t sit well with me when our families are fighting each other,” said Mampintsha.

This season, Uthando Lodumo introduces the viewer to the lovebirds as parents to their child Sponge, working on their individual music careers, and fixing family problems.

