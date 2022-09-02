Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha plan to fix family relations

Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane and her husband, Mandla Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha, dropped the first episode of their season two reality show Uthando Lodumo on Showmax.

Season one of Uthando Lodumo was filled with drama and fights between Babes wo Dumo and Mampintsha’s mother.

On Wednesday night friends, family and members of the media gathered in Durban to watch the first episode exclusively during an intimate dinner hosted by Gagasi FM’s Felix Hlophe.

The couple said they want to grow and correct their mistakes of the past.

“In Season one we didn’t know each other’s families very well, so Season two is more about fixing all the mistakes. In this season you will see a lot of communication between the two families, as we try to find ways to understand each other,” said Mampintsha.

Mampintsha shared that Babes is still dramatic, which is why he wants to fix things between their two families, and for Mampintsha’s mother to see her grandson.

In the show, Babes and Mampintsha will show the challenges that come with building a life with your partner. Mampintsha makes an effort to try and fix matters between his wife and his mother.

In the show’s new season the couple, who have been together for nine years, will talk about forgiveness and figuring out the ways of marriage and parenting.

“I was not born into a complicated family, I’m not complicated. when it’s time to get drunk I get drunk when it’s time for church I go to church but I come from a loving family.” said Babes.

Mampintsha meets up with his mother and sister and asks his mother what transpired for her to post the trending video where she is hurling insults.

Mampintsha’s mother said everything started on the wedding day, when they could not get hold of the Big Nuz member who had promised a car to fetch them to the wedding.

The couple are now parents to ‘Sponge’ and Mampintsha’s mother said she gave the child that name because they did not believe Babes was pregnant.

“We decided to not show Sponge’s face because of traditional and safety reasons. Bad things happen out there and we would rather not regret them later,” said Babes.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author