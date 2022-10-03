Beautiful Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo shows off Umabo ceremony

Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo had her ‘Umabo’ ceremony over the weekend, which is the closing ceremony of any traditional Zulu wedding.

Tamaryn got engaged to businessman Ze Nxumalo, which she announced in April 2021. The couple has been together since 2018 and celebrated their traditional umembeso ceremony last year October.

The couple had their white wedding at the exquisite Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

The Former Miss SA has represented the country in the Miss Universe 2018 competition and was placed first runner-up.

