Big Brother housemate Thato makes her debut on ‘The River’

Former Big Brother Mzansi season three housemate Thato Immaculate will be making her debut this week on 1 Magic’s telenovela The River.

Last month Thato shared that she would be launching a studio and gym, and also hinted that she would be making an appearance on the small screen. At the time she said she could not reveal which show she would be in, but now the cat is finally out of the bag.

Taking to social media she shared a snippet of what is to come on The River this week, and it seems like she is bringing trouble for one of the Hlophe brothers. Thato will be playing the role of Nthabiseng Maleka.

“Dreams come true, prayers get answered. If you know me you know this is my daily prayer Jesus, you’ve been good to me. May I decrease and you increase. May you be glorified through my life,” she wrote.

