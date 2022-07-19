Black Brain confirms Abdul Khoza has joined ‘The Black Door’ cast

Black Brain Productions has confirmed that South African Film and Television Awards’ (Safta) nominee Abdul Khoza has joined The Black Door cast.

This after Khoza appeared in a video on social media with some of the cast members on set on Monday afternoon. The production company later put the rumours to rest when it announced that Khoza started shooting on Sunday.

His debut episode will be airing on Monday, August 8.

The e.tv drama series focuses on Khaya (Zamani Mbatha), a long-distance truck driver who has a dream of owning a bus-driving business with his brother, Chuma (Thobani Nzuza).

By day, Chuma is the deacon of a church, and by night, he works as a sex worker at The Black Door, an exclusive adult entertainment brothel.

The revelation that Khoza has joined The Black Door cast is proof that his star keeps on rising and shining brighter.

In June, he bagged a DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice award in the favourite actor category, and is currently being nominated for best supporting actor in a telenovela in the Safta awards.

“I genuinely have no words for the gratitude I have for this nomination. I had to pinch myself when I saw endless messages on my phone today as I was coming from set,” he wrote on his social media platform.

