Blogger Musa Khawula’s attempted murder case postponed

It’s yet another weekend in jail for controversial celebrity blogger Musawenkosi “Musa” Khawula as his charged are bumped up to include attempted murder.

The latest development is related to his reckless driving and failure to render assistance or report an accident to the police charges. These were upgraded to include attempted murder as he appeared at the Fochville Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where his case was further postponed.

Reckless driving

The charges stem from an incident that took place on February 20, 2021 near Mponeng Mine in Carletovnille.

Lumka Mahanjana, NPA spokesperson, explained that Khawula is accused of attempting to run over a complainant after a confrontation on a narrow road.

It is alleged that the complainant and his wife were driving home when they noticed a Volkswagen (VW) Polo parked by the roadside.

Khawula was allegedly standing next to the vehicle, naked from the waist down.

“The couple approached the accused, informing him that he was trespassing on private property. Upon looking inside the vehicle, the complainant allegedly saw another man moving from the back seat to the front seat while getting dressed.

His and run

“After an exchange of words between the complainant and the accused, the accused allegedly returned to his car and, drove away. When he reached a dead-end he executed a U-turn,” said Mahanjana.

As he made the U-turn, Khawula allegedly bumped the complainant, who was standing near the driver’s side. He then fled the scene and left the injured complainant on the ground.

A member of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) drove on the same road and found the injured complainant and alerted the police.

Contempt of court

Khawula was arrested shortly thereafter at a nearby tavern. He attended his first court appearance on February 22, 2021, where he was granted R1, 000 bail. However, Khawula failed to appear on two separate occasions.

This led to a warrant of his arrest and forfeiture of his bail on June 17, 2021. He was arrested again and reappeared in court on January 16, 2025, before his appearance on Friday.

Sunday World previously reported on Khawula’s other matter at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. He is alleged to have posted derogatory statements between October 10 and 12 2024, about celebrity couple, businessman Ze Nxumalo and his wife.

Khawula posted these on his social media platforms, which have a substantial following. The alleged intention for the posts was to impair, injure or damage the dignity of the couple, the court heard.

