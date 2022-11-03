Bonang Matheba ready to serve hot content in reality show

Media personality and successful businesswoman Bonang Matheba is ready to serve her fans with some hot content in a reality show.

Matheba has not clarified whether her show, Being Bonang, is making a comeback or if she will be featured on Netflix’s Young Rich And Famous season two.

Taking to social media, Matheba teased her fans with a video of the content she will be sharing on the show. She can be heard addressing rumours of her dating one of the Major League DJz and laughing it out.

Queen B, as she refers to herself, has also collaborated with Steve Madden who will bring New York to Africa in the new Holiday collection.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author