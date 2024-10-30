Bongani Fassie disputes details of nightclub brawl

Singer and producer Bongani Fassie has come out to set the record straight after reports that he allegedly got into a scuffle in a nightclub that allegedly resulted in him getting beaten up and bleeding heavily.

According to ZiMoja, Fassie and an unknown man got into a fight after the singer had too much to drink, resulting in him getting beaten up as he could not defend himself in his intoxicated state.

“We do not know how it started, but we heard an exchange of words, and then fists were flying. Bongani cannot fight, so he was beaten up,” according to a source.

The source revealed that Fassie lost a lot of blood but would hopefully be discharged from the hospital soon.

Fassie had reportedly received just over R400 000 in royalty payments from Sello “Chicco” Twala, which was meant to tie up loose ends, but the money was blown in just two months through countless parties and his rock-star lifestyle.

Denies claims of reckless spending

Fassie, who is the son of the late Brenda Fassie, released a statement through Fassie Records on Wednesday saying the news reports about the incident contained inaccuracies and unverified information.

He said that the incident had been misreported, along with claims that he had been irresponsible with his money.

“In reality, Bongani was involved in an altercation while assisting a woman being assaulted by her partner in the early hours of 27 October 2024,” reads the statement.

“Misleading reports like these foster misunderstanding, mistrust, and even social division, affecting both Bongani’s reputation and the Fassie brand’s business relationships.”

Fassie Records also requested privacy, saying they were busy trying to address the matter through appropriate legal channels.

“We also call upon journalists and news outlets to commit to ethical reporting, ensuring thorough vetting of stories prior to publication.”

Also Read: Bongani Fassie to celebrate MaBrrr’s 20th death anniversary

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content