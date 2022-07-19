Brace yourself for winds of change in ‘The Queen’

Ntobeko Mathebula, who plays the role of Cebo’elihle on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen, says viewers can expect change in his TV character.

Raised by his great-grandparents in Mpumalanga, Mathebula later moved to Diepkloof in Soweto where he completed his high-school years.

He has been in the industry for almost five years but his big break came when he auditioned for a role in the popular weekday telenovela The Queen.

“I did a few short courses at the Joburg Market Theatre, which equipped me with some skills I am using now. I had been going for auditions but never got any role up until The Queen gave me a chance,” he said.

Initially, he auditioned for the role of the last-born, Nkosiyabo. “I enjoy playing the role of Cebo, he’s a cool guy. There are a lot of changes that will happen to him as the show goes on, from a change of personnel to him transforming from the usual Cebo we know to someone completely different.”

The film and acting industry has a number of challenges and Mathebula has had his fair share of these.

“If you don’t know anybody, it is difficult to enter the industry. If you’re not fully equipped and prepared, you won’t make it. So, I have learned to connect with a lot of people.”

In the next five years, the actor sees himself abroad in Hollywood, he said, noting that he does not want to limit himself in what he does.

“I want to perfect my craft and find ways to go to the other side because I want to be big globally.”

