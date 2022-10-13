E-edition
Brandy addresses her medical condition

By Mbalenhle Zuma
American singer Brandy Rayana Norwood updated her fans about her medical condition after she was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital this week.

According to reports, Emergency Medical Services were called to Brandy’s home on Tuesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old Have You Ever hitmaker was reported to have suffered a seizure the day before.

She thanked her supporters for the prayers and support they have been giving her, saying her condition was caused by malnutrition and dehydration.

“I am following doctor’s orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote.

