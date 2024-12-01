Celebrity News

‘Broke’ Shebeshxt launches veiled attack on mayor

By Ngwako Malatji
Shebeshxt blames the mayor
Controversial musician Shebeshxt says he is drowning in debt as a result of his one-man show organised by Polokwane mayor John Mpe.

Tearaway hip-hop artist Shebeshxt has launched a veiled attack against Polokwane mayor John Mpe, saying that he has still not received documentation of his late daughter’s foundation despite the politician’s promise to have it established about two months ago.

The Limpopo-based larrikin also claimed that he was drowning in a cesspool of debt as a result of his one-man show The Return of Shebeshxt, organised by Mpe’s non-profit organisation, Makoro Foundation.


Shebeshxt claimed that some people, without mentioning names, were piggybacking on the death of his late daughter Onthatile for their own narrow selfish interests.

