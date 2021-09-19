Bubbly ‘Lettie’ captivates ‘Diep City’ audience

Johannesburg – It only took a few scenes for Lebohang “Lettie” Mpyana to be a show-stealing force on Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela Diep City.

Mpyana, who plays the popular role of Khelina, has been scintillating, acting alongside legendary actors such as Hamilton Dlamini, Sonia Mbele, Mduduzi Mabaso and Dawn Thandeka King.

Her onscreen love relationship with Ringo, played by Obed Baloyi, has captivated minds and hearts in the country.

Mpyana’s performances have seen her nominated for Viewers’ Choice Best Actress and Outstanding Newcomer at the Royalty Soapie Awards 2021 for nailing the gossip-monger character of Khelina.

The actress said she would dedicate her two awards to her grandparents.

“I grew up with no parents and I only knew my grandmother and grandfather who raised me. They did not trust that I can make a good career out of my bubbly character, but I always told them that I would make it.

“They witnessed my extrovert side more than anyone because I would perform plays for them at the dinner table and always forced a happy spirit through my inborn entertainment talent, and they just didn’t believe all that could be a career.

I am not proving them wrong; I am showing them that opportunities are now vast.”

Although she participated in drama competitions since her primary school days, Mpyana said not even her teachers or her community members of the rural Mmotong, Ramokgokong, in Limpopo offered a helping hand to grow what she had into a career.

However, she still envisioned herself on theatre stage, radio and television.

She still pursued an arts certificate and joined Mahuma Group where she was an employee for 18 years.

While working with the team, she was also part of Mahlakung soapie on Thobela FM since 2016 until she resigned to join Diep City in March.

“I did an Instagram audition back in 2019 and I didn’t know it was for Diep City, someone just told me to do an online audition. It did not bother me much that I am not getting a

response because I did not even know what was going on.

“Little did I know that BlackBrain Pictures were going through my platform and discovered me.

They called me late 2020 and told me that they have a suitable character for me and I should not bother coming through for auditions because they were already pleased with what they saw from my Instagram. The power of social media,” she exclaimed.

The excited Mpyana said even if she did not take the awards home, she was more than excited to have been recognised.

Diep City also celebrated 32 nominations at the Royalty Soapie Awards on Friday, making it a first experience for BlackBrain Pictures.

Some of the nominees from the telenovela include Mabaso, Nozuko Ncayiyane, Luyanda Shezi, Vele Manenje, Mzikayise Makroti, Nompumelelo Vilakazi, Chrispen Nyathi and Akhona Ndlovu.

Executive producer and co-creator Mpumelelo Nhlapo said: “We are extremely proud that Diep City has become a South African favourite and that the audience has connected with our grounded and authentic style of storytelling.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo