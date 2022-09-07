Cassper is ready to rumble with Priddy Ugly

Cassper Nyovest has made the celebrity boxing matches a thing.

The rapper and businessman, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, announced the upcoming fight against Priddy Ugly in the next Celeb City, which takes place on October 1 at the Sun BET Arena in Pretoria.

“October 1st!!! 10 000 people expected!!! Tickets out at web tickets!!! Don’t miss out,” Cassper shared on his social media accounts.

The Family Tree owner had a successful boxing show in December 2021 which saw viewers glued to their screens and waiting with baited breath for the fight to begin. Actor and singer Anga Makubalo emerged victorious against Cassper at the end of the bout.

Cassper previously knocked out Slik Talk in one of the celebrity fights.

