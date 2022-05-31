Cassper Nyovest joins Bitcasino as its global ambassador

Hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest is the latest superstar to join crypto casino Bitcasino.

He follows in the steps of King Kaka and Tekno Miles who joined the team earlier this year. Cassper will represent Bitcasino for two years as its global ambassador.

He is tasked with showing the fans across the world how to join the crypto revolution where players can enjoy thousands of casino games with a range of cryptocurrencies, including heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Cassper said in a statement on Tuesday: “I’ve got to where I am today by hustling and making smart decisions, that’s why I play at Bitcasino. These guys know how to treat their players and are setting the standard for crypto gaming. It’s the only choice for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bitcasino.io (@bitcasino)

Tauri Tiitsaar, director of casino at Yolo Group, said Bitcasino players will get to enjoy the finer things in life.

“That’s why we work so hard to offer the best rewards and promotions to our players. By choosing crypto and Bitcasino alongside Cassper, you’ll have access to more games and more chances to win than ever before.”

