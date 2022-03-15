Cassper Nyovest’s major transformation ahead of boxing match

Cassper Nyovest is looking rock solid and ready to take on NaakMusiq in the much anticipated Boxing Match which will take place in Sun City on April 9.

He shared some before and after pictures of his body on Tuesday.

And the last time the rapper looked this good was when he had the first Fill Up The Dome concert in Johannesburg.

Having been vocal about his training sessions in preparation for the match, he took to social media to share how proud he is of himself. But he also admitted that he was not confident of his mental strength before he started training.

“It’s supposed to get easier by the day, but it got harder and harder. I just kept waking up and going. Lost touch with a lot of relationships and people cause I just zoned into this goal I have. And I had no time for anyone but myself,” he wrote.

Cassper thanked his training team for helping him get to where he is physically and mentally, with just four weeks left until the big day.

