Cassper trains with Sundowns ahead of his boxing match

Top rapper Cassper Nyovest joined Mamelodi Sundowns at training to fine-tune his sharpness and agility ahead of a boxing match against Priddy Ugly at Sun Bet Arena, Time Square Casino in Pretoria at the weekend.

The Celeb City boxing exhibition takes place from Friday to Sunday and includes other exciting events and musical performances.

It is evident from the pictures that the muscular and thick hip-hop artist struggled to find a kit that fits him nicely, only settling for shorts that seemed too tight and uncomfortable. But he survived the strenuous training session by the grace of God.

After training with Sundowns players, he should be a little bit nimble and acrobatic, right in time to exchange blows with the equally determined Priddy Ugly, born Ricardo Moloi.

While Nyovest displayed some nice touches that would have impressed some supporters of the Brazilians, others said he must just keep to his lane and do what he does best – rapping.

Even the Brazilians’ star Andile Jali chirped and said jokingly: “Nyovest must go for a nap after the training session, this is not a studio, there’s no playing around here.”

Sundowns aptly captioned the event Big Fight – Big Match. The Brazilians are also preparing for a big and tough assignment against the Sea Robbers. The two teams meet in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It will be Nyovest’s third boxing match after he lost to NaakMusiQ (Anga Makhubalo) in Sun City in April. Nyovest, born Refiloe Phoolo, made his debut in the ring against podcaster and blogger Sliq Talk in December 2021.

