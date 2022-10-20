Celebs turn up in ultra style at SAFW opening party

Glitz and Glam reigned on Wednesday night as the South Africa Fashion Week (SAFW) official party opened with a red-carpet affair in Illovo, Sandton.

A-listers bought their A-game when it came to the latest fashion trends. Reality TV stars Annie Mthembu, Mpho Wa Badimo, Nicole Capper, khaya Dlala, Kim Jayde and Angel Pather dazzled in colourful local numbers.

YFM Radio personality, Teboho ‘Caddy’ Tsotetsi, rocked in a Loxion Kulcha combo. Anele Zondo also dazzled in pink with her awesome fashion sense.

SAFW’23 showcasing fashion designers, Ole Ledimo and Rubicon’s Hangwani Nengovhela, made an appearance as well as other favourites, Paledi Segapo and Scalo.

While some delivered on the drip, others were lost and bewildered.

