Celebs turn up in ultra style at SAFW opening party

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Nefisa Mkhabela. / Bongiwe Mchunu

Glitz and Glam reigned on Wednesday night as the South Africa Fashion Week (SAFW) official party opened with a red-carpet affair in Illovo, Sandton.

A-listers bought their A-game when it came to the latest fashion trends. Reality TV stars  Annie Mthembu, Mpho Wa Badimo, Nicole Capper, khaya Dlala, Kim Jayde and Angel Pather dazzled in colourful local numbers.

Khaya Dladla. / Bongiwe Mchunu

YFM Radio personality, Teboho ‘Caddy’ Tsotetsi, rocked in a Loxion Kulcha combo. Anele Zondo also dazzled in pink with her awesome fashion sense.

Anele Zondo. / Bongiwe Mchunu
Nefisa Mkhabela. / Bongiwe Mchunu

SAFW’23 showcasing fashion designers, Ole Ledimo and Rubicon’s Hangwani Nengovhela, made an appearance as well as other favourites, Paledi Segapo and Scalo.

Ole Ledimo. / Bongiwe Mchunu

While some delivered on the drip, others were lost and bewildered.

Lerai. / Bongiwe Mchunu
Lwazilubanzi Mthembu. / Bongiwe Mchunu
Yaya Mavundla. / Bongiwe Mchunu
Nkuley Masemola. / Bongiwe Mchunu
Coconut Kelz. / Bongiwe Mchunu

