Chicco’s son Longwe arrested for contempt of court

Longwe, the son of renowned music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, is in hot water once more following his arrest on Tuesday morning.

His arrest warrant was issued by the police after he did not show up for a case at the Randburg magistrate’s court in October.

The case against Twala had been rescheduled by the magistrate’s court.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a spokesman for the Gauteng police, confirmed that Twala was taken into custody in Diepkloof on Tuesday morning after a warrant for his arrest was issued for his failure to appear in court.

“[Longwe] Twala is expected to appear tomorrow, November 27, 2024, at the Randburg magistrate’s court for contempt of court,” said Nevhuhulwi.

In September, his father, Chicco, filed a theft complaint, which led to Longwe’s arrest.

He said while he was in the US, his son stole his recording equipment from the family home and ransacked his studio.

I knew Longwe would go astray

The musician filed a lawsuit against Longwe and Sello, two of his sons. They were later released after their first court appearance.

Sello was released after the National Prosecuting Authority stated that it did not have enough evidence to link him to the crime.

According to Chicco, the studio equipment cost about R200 000.

“I met with both my sons before I left for the US. I did this because I knew that Longwe, especially, would go astray,” Chicco said at the time.

“I knew it. He is my son. I love him. But I would rather see him spending time in jail. Whether it’s life [in prison] or what, rather than to see him suffer in the streets or hurting other people.”

Chicco went on to say that his son has been battling substance misuse, and he has been working to get him the assistance he requires.

“He has been to rehab more than 30 times. I have even lost count,” Chicco said.

