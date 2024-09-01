Chidimma Adetshina emerges as Miss Universe Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina, a former Miss South Africa contestant, has overcome all odds to become the new Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Adetshina was crowned at a ceremony on Saturday at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island.

She was competing against 25 other contestants from Taraba State for the title of Miss Universe Nigeria and the substantial N10-million (R112 000) cash prize.

She wrote on X after her triumph: “All hail the queen! Congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina, your Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

“Ready to represent us with grace and power on the global stage. Introducing your Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina.”

On August 5, Miss South Africa organisers contacted the Department of Home Affairs to enquire about Adetshina’s citizenship.

Her mother, a Mozambican, is alleged to have applied for a legitimate South African ID in 1995 after stealing the identity of a South African in 1982. Her father is Nigerian.

Call for an investigation

Requests for a probe into the matter were sent amid the outcry over Adetshina’s eligibility to be in the national pageant.

Adetshina and her mother both provided written consent with the request, according to the department.

Two days prior to the event, Adetshina withdrew from the pageant due to mounting pressure and increasing public outcry.

A few days later, she received an invitation to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Many South Africans, who claimed they are not xenophobic or afrophobic, supported Adetshina and voted for her in spite of the controversy.

Adetshina spoke to the media about how difficult her journey had been after receiving the crown in Lagos.

“This journey has been tough for me, and I am so proud of myself, and I’m really grateful for the love and the support,” Adetshina told AFP.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted, and I’m really glad that I have a second shot as well at achieving it.”

Adetshina will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico in November.