Chris Brown’s DJ Fresh hints at coming back to South Africa

American R&B sensation Christopher Maurice Brown, popularly known as Chris Brown, recently made history over the weekend at the FNB Stadium.

DJ Fresh, his DJ who kept the crowd entertained during the two-day concert, has expressed that he might come back to Mzansi.

During breaks, US-based DJ Fresh kept the party going. He churned out South African hits like Mgarimbe’s Sister Bethina, Riky Rick’s Boss Zonke, and Brenda Fassie’s Weekend Special.

Connected with Cassper Nyovest

Taking to his social media, DJ Fresh said he had connected with hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest.

“South Africa it just got bigger I just connected with the legend Cassper Nyovest,” he wrote.

His post, however, sparked a few debates on the internet. Some questioned why he referred to Nyovest as a legend and he picked him.

“I wanna do a R&B party when I come back to South Africa. And we include amapiano promoters, let us set it up. We can call it AMP-N-B. Get the best in amapiano and I will do the R&B, Make it big. Just show y’all how I really get down,” he elaborated.

‘Second to none’

Nyovest, on his social media pages said he was inspired by Brown’s sold-out shows.

“I do not remember the last time there was such a hype about an artist or a concert in South Africa for a long time. Chris Brown is a star and the catalogue is just second to none. So inspiring to see what hard work and perseverance can build. Wow! Amazing!” he wrote on X.

In December 2017, Nyovest attempted to fill up the same stadium. He got close, selling almost 68,000 tickets to create the biggest concert ever by a South African hip hop artist.

