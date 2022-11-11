Connie Chiume proud of reprising role in ‘Black Panther’

Veteran actress Connie Chiume says she is grateful to again be a part of a show as big as the Black Panther.

Speaking at the Mac cosmetics launch in partnership with Black Panther at Mall of Africa on Thursday night, Chiume said she was skeptical about joining the show at first because she feared that the producers were going to distort the history of Africans.

“We are always displayed as a dysfunctional continent, full of poverty, crime and many bad things but Black Panther decided to show the world all the greatness that we are and have which makes me beam with pride,” she shared.

Known by many for her role on Rhythm City as Mamokete, the multi award-winning actress said she had to remember that she spoke the move into existence.

“When I was called for Black Panther, I remembered a conversation I had with my daughter, she told me that she saw Lupita Nyong’o in Sandton and I said I will work with her soon, then the following year Black Panther came.

“It is a dream come true but it does not mean that I was spending sleepless nights thinking about going to Hollywood, because I had been working on a lot of international films the only difference is that they were shot in South Africa,” said Chiume.

She encouraged the public to go and watch the movie as it premiers today across cinemas.

“I urge everyone to go watch the movie and be inspired because irrespective of my age, I believe this is the beginning of new things not just for me but for the South African film industry.”

