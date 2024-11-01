Could Oscar Mbo be banned from Limpopo gigs?

A music event scheduled to take place at a glamorous Limpopo resort has been put on ice following alleged threats to DJ and producer Mbongeni Ndlovu, better known by his stage name Oscar Mbo.

This has prompted enquiries as to whether Oscar Mbo is now on the Limpopo list of artists who are banned from performing in the province.

This comes after recent incidents at the Cultural Urban Festival Africa in Bloemfontein in October and another at the Blouberg Spring Annual festival, which took place on September 28 at Senwabarwana Stadium in Limpopo.

After the social media commotion involving the first artist, Oscar Mbo apologised in Kharishma’s post’s comment section.

In October, Oscar Mbo tried to explain what transpired after it was alleged that he cut Makhadzi’s performance when he removed her USB during her performance.

In response to the accusations, Oscar Mbo stated that he and the promoter had agreed to split Makhadzi’s set time, with him playing for 20 minutes and Makhadzi performing for 20 minutes.

Noko Resort prioritises safety

“I have said it over the phone, and I am saying it again; if that did really happen, I am saying sorry, my sister,” said Oscar Mbo at the time.

“The common denominator is the event promoter; that is why I said let us get them to issue out a statement regarding the incident.”

The Limpopo-based Noko Resort declared this week that the establishment would be delaying an Oscar Mbo-led event.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday. The establishment said in a statement that it was prioritising the safety of patrons and performers.

“In light of recent events, we at Noko Resort have made the difficult decision to postpone our highly anticipated event,” reads the statement.

“This comes after thorough deliberation and in response to the threats directed towards one of our main performers.

“Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved — our loyal patrons, talented performers, partners and dedicated staff.”

Also read: Oscar Mbo apologises to Makhadzi, blames event organiser

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content