Cufa organisers explain Lira’s failure to perform on Friday

The organisers of the Cultural Urban Festival Africa (Cufa) have released a statement outlining Lira’s reasons for skipping her performance.

The songbird, born Lerato Moipone Molapo, was scheduled to take to the Cufa stage in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.

Lira was booked to perform alongside Zonke, Maleh, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Kelly Khumalo.

In the statement, the organisers said: “We sincerely apologise for the disappointment Lira’s absence at the Woman to Woman show caused.”

“She completed her sound check at 5.30pm on Friday and was on site fully prepared to perform.

“However, due to unforeseen personal matters, she had to leave the event urgently and was unable to take to the stage.”

Contractual dispute

In a statement released on Saturday night, Marumo Gallants, who were billed to play against Kaizer Chiefs in the Cufa Cup, announced that they would not be participating in the inaugural tournament the next day.

“Marumo Gallants FC would like to advise its supporters and fans that it is unable to confirm its participation in the Cufa Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs FC on the 13th of October 2024 due to a contractual dispute with the organisers,” the club said.

“Marumo Gallants FC shall advise accordingly should the dispute be resolved on time to confirm participation.”

On Sunday, though, the club announced that it had successfully resolved the issue.

Marumo Gallants were defeated 4-3 on penalties by Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. The teams immediately went to penalties after the game ended without a goal after 90 minutes of play.

The hero was AmaKhosi’s goalkeeper, Bruce Bvuma, who gave his team the victory by stopping the Gallants’ fourth and fifth penalties.

Makhadzi and Oscar Mbo also had their drama after the BET award winner’s allegation that the DJ took away her USB during her performance.

