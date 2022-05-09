DBN Gogo selected for African Spotify’s RADAR programme

DBN Gogo has been named one of the six African Spotify megastars to join music streaming giant RADAR’s programme.

The programme, said spotify in a statement, is dedicated to the spotlight and discovery of emerging artists across the world. The batch of artists follows in the footsteps of other African talents like Elaine, Willy Cardiac, Tems, and Focalistic, who all joined the programme in 2020. They were exposed to new global fan communities on the platform.

Phiona Okumu, head of music, Spotify Africa, said: “It gives me so much joy to bring back our RADAR Africa programme, and to do so within a deservingly bigger and better format.

“It is so important that we continue to identify and find ways to offer developing artists a fair chance at success on- and off-platform. We have six outstanding ones from the region to begin with and look forward to sharing in their journey while we provide the resources to elevate them to the next level of their respective careers, and hopefully make thousands more Spotify fans around the world.”

As part of the Global Hub launch, Spotify will make sure that the promotion of RADAR playlists, podcasts, singles, and releases from the RADAR artists will be prioritised.

DBN Gogo will be joined by artists from Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria including Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN, and Buruklyn Boyz.

