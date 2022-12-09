Deep London making waves with new hit ‘Hamba Wena’

Lita Kupelo, professionally known as Deep London, says the Hamba Wena song he did with Boohle was inspired by him migrating from deep house to amapiano.

Kupelo, who hails from East London in the Eastern Cape, started his musical journey in 2012 when he was a student at Nelson Mandela University. He joined a Redbull competition, and from there he never looked back.

His first single, Greatest Thing In Life, with Benathi was released in 2017. The amapiano star said while many people know the Hamba Wena song, few of them know about its origin.

“Hamba Wena inspired me to a new destination in music. I featured Boohle because I like Boohle’s style. The song was written by me and my colleague at Cycad studios, then Boohle liked it, the rest is history,” he said.

The 28-year-old Kupelo said one of the lessons he has learnt is never to give up.

“Never give up and know the people who were there for you when you were down. Always respect people and be humble all the time. Life is a journey, everyone you meet adds value to your life.”

Currently, Kupelo is working on his EP that will feature several artists including Nkosazana Daughter, JandaK1, Murumba Pitch, and Boohle.

Hamba Wena is sitting at number three on the most Shazamed songs in South Africa, number one on Spotify’s most piano songs, has garnered 29.5-million views on TikTok, 800 000 views on YouTube, and more than 100 000 streams on Apple Music.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author