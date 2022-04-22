DJ Karri signs up with Sony as hit song ‘Trigger’ attains gold status

Despite being in the music industry for 16 years, Pretoria-born DJ Karri only became famous on the TikTok platform when his song Trigger went viral.

“I’ve been in the music industry for almost 16 years, through all these years I’ve learned a lot and social media has always been one of my strongest attributes,” shared DJ Karri.

“Social media elevated me from one level to a much better one, which I am grateful for. When the numbers grew drastically on Tik Tok and Instagram, I and the team were actually in shock, but we also took it as a breakthrough that we needed for growth.”

The song has since been certified gold after reaching an audience of more than 50.4-million, 47 000 streams locally and more than 89 000 streams around the world.

DJ Karri has now scored an international deal with Sony Music UK’s sister record label, 5K record.

Karri will be dropping a new single on Friday titled Tornado.

