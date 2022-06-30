DJ Sabby thrilled to be on Metro FM’s popular ‘The Bridge’ show

Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali is ready to introduce himself to the Metro FM brunch show, The Bridge, on Friday.

He will be on air between 9am and 12 midday on July 1, plugging the gap left open by the departure of seasoned broadcaster Dineo Ranaka over a week ago.

DJ Sabby, well known for the Metro FM Top30 show on Saturdays, will however continue to host the popular countdown music show at the weekend.

“I am thrilled. I am ecstatic. I am happy. It has always been a dream for me to present for Metro FM, and finally making it to the weekday show with millions of listeners everyday is living my childhood dream,” said DJ Sabby.

“I have been preparing for my debut as if it will be my first time on radio, because this is something I always looked forward to. I never knew it would come in just more than a year after I joined my favourite radio station.

“When I was informed, my body collapsed. I felt like my organs were just dancing, nervous and excited at the same time. A moment I will never forget.”

He said his debut on The Bridge will be based on his introduction and trying to bring new listeners to the show while keeping loyal listeners.

It worries him that listeners have, for a long time, been listening to a female voice on the show and a male voice might strike them awkwardly – but he said he is willing to learn all things about women to be able to identify the topics they will engage in.

“I am going to learn and figure it all out, I am going to share my experiences and take the listeners through all things emotion, because around that time, we are all going through different emotions and want to talk about it.

“No show can change who I am, people should expect the same DJ Sabby from the weekend, because I am yet to play some feel-good music.”

