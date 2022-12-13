DJ Tira ventures into the alcohol industry

DJ and producer Mthokozisi Khathi, professionally known as DJ Tira is the latest celebrity to ventured into the alcohol industry. He announced via social media that he has his own cider called Bearings Cyder.

He joins other celebrities who have taken advantage of the booming alcohol business such as The Beast, Prince Kaybee, and Mbalenhle Mavimbela who entered the wine business this year.

“Malume usevele wanenzela icyder Bearings Cyder is now available at selected stores across South Africa,” he wrote.

Mavimbela launched her wine titled ‘Moments’ last week and said the inspiration was taken from the character Hlomu that she plays on The Wife.

Prince Kaybee shared that his wine won a gold medal. The wine was honoured at the 2022 Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits, particularly the 2020 Shiraz.

