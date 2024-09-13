Dr Esther Mahlangu honoured with an arts studio at her home

World-renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu has finally had her wish to have an art studio opened in Mpumalanga.

The Dr Esther Mahlangu Art Studio was officially handed over at her home in Siyabuswa on Thursday afternoon. This art studio pays tribute to her unwavering commitment to safeguarding IsiNdebele heritage through her artistic work.

Recently appointed Mpumalanga MEC of sports, arts and culture Leah Mabuza encouraged the youth of all corners of the province to come and empower themselves at the art studio. The studio is meant for youth skills development, particularly in the IsiNdebele arts and culture.

Merge the iconic artwork into the province’s brand

It consists of handcrafts, beadwork and memorabilia such as awards and commissioned paintings. However, there was no mention of whether people would pay to access the studio.

“We want to reflect our unwavering commitment and support fostering of the vibrant inclusive and adynamic province. And we aim to create opportunities and build communities. We want to accelerate our shared heritage of our beautiful province,” said Mabuza.

“As the department, we are going to build three libraries, one in Nkangala, the other in Gert, and in Ehlanzeni. In these three libraries, we want the columns of the architectural designs to have Gogo Mahlangu’s drawings. This is so that her art can be everywhere in Mpumalanga.”

Speaking to Sunday World, Mahlangu said she was very happy to have her dream fulfilled within her hometown, Kwa Ndebele. She added that she believes she still has the energy and desire to teach the youth about art and the IsiNdebele culture.

“I am thankful for everyone who was able to come and also those that made today possible. My message is to the youth. I am pleading with them not to neglect their IsiNdebele culture,” said Mahlangu.

Valuable contribution to contemporary art

Mahlangu has made a valuable contribution to contemporary art for over seven decades. She is one of a few visual artists who has successfully managed to bridge traditional and contemporary art worlds.

The renowned artist was taught the design principles of the Ndebele nation by her mother and grandmother. She was just 10 years old when she was first taught this. The designs were typically reserved for the decoration of houses. But she reimagined them to more contemporary platforms.

