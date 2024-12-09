Duduzile insulted me when I needed help with legal fees – Ngizwe

- Advertisement -

Ngizwe Mchunu, a former radio host for Ukhozi FM, has disclosed that his dismissal from the station left him in a financial and emotional rut.

After 11 years at Ukhozi FM, Ngizwe was let go in 2018 due to claims that he had leaked the radio station’s private information.

Additionally, he disclosed that the consequences of his termination led to losses estimated at about R5-million.

“Being fired affected me a lot,” said Ngizwe.

“I was depressed, and I can only thank my wives, who managed to stick by me and support me all the way. I have cattle, so I managed to survive.”

Additionally, Ngizwe discussed his ascent and decline on season two of Unfollowed on Showmax.

In the interview, he examines his personal and professional lives, sharing the victories and setbacks that have moulded him.

Relationship with Zuma

Furthermore, he clarified how the 2021 July unrest’s controversy affected not only his public persona but also his professional path, personal life, and prospects for the future.

Ngizwe touched on the matter of him and the so-called power that he holds in KwaZulu Natal, where he refers to himself as the president of AmaBhinca.

“I took over as president during the 2021 unrest. I was the president of the forest. I have done my part during the unrest, and I have learnt my lesson.”

He also spoke candidly about his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma and his children.

“Zuma is a very grounded person who can relate to and connect with anyone. Not only is he an elder in our village, Nkandla, but I related to him very much.

“I know how to relate to leaders. I can sit down with any leader anywhere in the world.

“I tried to reach out to Zuma’s children, and not one of them helped or supported me, even regarding the lawyer fees that I owed.

“I even got insults from Duduzile [one of Zuma’s children] when I told her that I had outstanding lawyer fees, which were more than R3-million.

“She asked me why I did not take the money that Cyril Ramaphosa gave me.”

Rivalry with Malema

In addition, he discussed his long-running rivalry with Julius Malema, outlining the causes of it as well as the pivotal events that heightened their animosity.

He explained: “Our relationship started being sour; I went on social media to express my unhappiness about him. He fought with me until I lost a car deal, knowing very well that I was unemployed.”

During the general elections in May, Ngizwe was accused of being a tribalist after he suggested that Malema should campaign in his hometown of Limpopo instead of KwaZulu-Natal, a claim he firmly denies.

“I am not [a tribalist], but I am proud of who I am and proud of the Zulu nation. If other tribes are not proud of who they are, it is none of my business.”

