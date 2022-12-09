Dumi Mkokstad and music executive smoke peace pipe

A truce has been declared between gospel sensation Mdumiseni “Dumi Mkokstad” Nzimande and businessman Aviwe Gqomfa following their fracas on social media earlier in the week.

It was reported that Nzimande had decided to take the legal route after Gqomfa accused him of allegedly sleeping with men in exchange of money, prompting Nzimande to clap back and labelled Gqomfa as a parasite.

On Thursday night, the warring parties posted a joint statement on their social media accounts, stating that they have since forgiven each other.

“After a marathon meeting that lasted more than three hours, we are happy to announce that we discussed at great length the cumulative differences that we have had over the past few years, which we regarded as being too insignificant to directly address as they happened.

During the meeting, we came to the realisation that the combined effect of what we regarded as minor issues festered into a wound that made us say hurtful things to each other, without paying due attention to how our respective brands would be affected,” reads the joint statement.

Nzimande said he was apologising to Gqomfa for the hurtful comments he wrote on Facebook about him and his company, which created an impression that his success came as a result of him being a parasite that rides on the goodwill of others.

“I have worked together with Aviwe on many projects and have always admired his work ethic and dedication,” wrote Nzimande.

“What was written in jest harmed him and his company greatly, and for that I wish to reiterate my apology to him, his family, friends and business associates.

“I look forward to working together with him in the future, as brothers and colleagues in the music industry. I accepted Aviwe’s apology based on my Christian belief.”

Gqomfa said the meeting gave him an opportunity to reflect and reassess his role in what happened between him and Nzimande.

“I deeply regret that I allowed anger caused by his hurtful comments to push me to react in the manner that I did. In hindsight, I concede that I should have taken my gripe directly with him as a brother,” wrote Gqomfa.

“I wish to particularly express my most sincere regret that one specific reply to a derogatory comment by another Facebook user did more damage to a brother who has for years battled against false rumours about his sexuality.

“Having also accepted his apology towards me, I wish to extend my apology to his wife and family, as well as his fans, and wish him all the best in his musical career.”

