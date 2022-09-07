East Coast Radio’s Carol Ofori thrilled about nominations

East Coast Radio’s Carol Ofori is thrilled to have received two nominations for the South African Radio Awards for her popular 9am–1pm radio show.

Ofori received a nod for the Best Daytime Show category and the Best Promotions Event/Stunt category for East Coast Radio’s V For Vasectomy Valentine’s Day stunt.

“This is a nod not only to me but to Rory Petzer, the executive producer of the show. We have worked so hard for the show, so I am very excited to see that it has resonated with so many people,” said Ofori.

“To be nominated alongside so many amazing, talented people in such a huge category with great talent is something I am so thankful for.”

The awards honours outstanding achievements across campus, community, public broadcast, commercial, podcast, and internet radio. The entries were monitored by a panel of 37 judges and reviewed by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the Radio Awards.

Entries for this year’s awards were required to be broadcast on FM or AM.

Hot 102.7 also bagged 13 nominations after going live a little over the year ago as Johannesburg’s newest commercial radio station.

The nominations include two flagship shows – Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show and The Big Joburg Drive in the Commercial Station of the Year category. Hot 102.7 also made the shortlist in the My Station – Most Votes and My Station – Most Loyal Listener categories.

Anele Mdoda also shared that the Aneleandtheclubon947 has also been nominated for 10 South African radio awards.

