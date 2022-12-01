A first look at the new season of Kings of Jo’Burg 

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the new season of Kings of Jo’Burg, season 2, which is set to return on 27 January 2023.

The Masire family is haunted by a supernatural family curse and find themselves tangled in a web of betrayal, threatening to destroy the family.

The eight-part, action-drama series picks up from a successful first season, which saw fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods, and a deal with the devil.

The maiden Netflix series from Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, starred the late filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson onscreen and behind the camera. Ferguson portrayed the character of Simon ‘Vader’ Masire and was also credited as an executive producer of the show.

Kings of Jo’Burg sees executive producer and showrunner Samad Davis and executive producer Connie Ferguson teaming up again in what they have both described as a tribute to the late great Shona.

Reprising their roles are South Africa’s finest talent including Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Thembi Seethe, Cindy Mahlangu, Nnekwa Tsajwa, Buhle Samuels, Thapelo Mokoena, TK Sebothoma and Altovise Lawrence.

See the trailer below:

