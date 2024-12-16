Chris Brown leaves concertgoers mesmerised

One of this generation’s best performers, US singer Chris Brown, demonstrated his legendary reputation to stunned fans.

Brown performed at a sold-out stadium in Africa almost 20 years after his debut.

His Chris Brown Live in Johannesburg was one of the most memorable events as he performed hit after hit at the packed FNB stadium in Nasrec.

The two-day concert was on Saturday and Sunday.

Brown gave fans a memorable night

Despite the rain dampening the mood on Saturday, fans were undeterred, determined to witness a night they’d never forget.

The Grammy award-winning Brown performed a set that covered his whole discography and was electric.

He gave the crowd everything they wanted and more, from his early hits to his most recent chart-topping songs.

He had a word of thanks for his fans

During his performance, the Residual hitmaker paused to thank his fans for having his back despite the attempts to cancel his show.

“What’s up Johannesburg. Team breezy I cannot thank you enough. So, I know it is raining but I will try and do my dance on top of this slippery surface,” he said.

In a stunning turn of events, Brown was hoisted into the air and moved between stages, all the while performing the energetic song “Wall to Wall.”

In addition to his impressive collection, he embraced South African culture by giving his all when dancing to popular songs like “Tshwala Bam” and “Biri Marung.”

During breaks, his US-based DJ Fresh kept the party going. He churned out South African hits like Mgarimbe’s Sister Bethina, Riky Rick’s Boss Zonke, and Brenda Fassie’s Weekend Special.

And the love kept coming

After his first show he took to Instagram to express his love for the country.

“South Africa. I love you. First show was history so let us make it again,” he wrote.

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest said he was inspired by Brown’s sold-out shows.

“I don’t remember the last time there was such a hype about an artist or a concert in South Africa for a long time. Chris Brown is a star and the catalogue is just second to none. So inspiring to see what hard work and perseverance can build. Wow! Amazing!,” he wrote on X.

In December 2017, Nyovest attempted to fill up the same stadium. He got close, selling almost 68,000 tickets to create the biggest concert ever by a South African hip hop artist.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content