Christmas movies to binge watch

The season to binge-watch your favorite Christmas movies is here

After a lengthy year, the holiday season is the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch with a series of good movies.

While there are plenty of new Christmas movies being released, there are a lot of holiday classics streaming, such as Home Alone 1 and 2, A Christmas Story and This Christmas.

Home Alone

After accidentally being left home alone during the holiday season, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) has to protect his house from burglars in the neighborhood.

He also learns responsibilities of the household. While his mother is busy trying to book a flight back home, her baby boy survives.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Kevin McCallister gets on the wrong flight. He finds himself alone again for the holidays. This time around, little McCallister spends Christmas in the Big Apple, all by himself.

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Jonathan Taylor Thomas stars in this 90s film about a young college boy who races against time to make it home for Christmas to win his father’s prized Porsche.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jim Carey stars as the green, mean Grinch in this live-action remake of Dr Seuss’s 1957 children’s book of the same name.

This Christmas

At holiday time, family matriarch Ma’Dere Whitfield (Loretta Devine) assembles her large brood for their first reunion in four years.

However, family ties show signs of strain when what happened in the dark comes to light, especially Marine Claude’s true military status, Quentin’s (Idris Elba) debts and teenage Baby’s (Chris Brown) secret plan to become a singer.

The Best Man Holiday

When college friends reunite after 15 years over the Christmas holidays, they find out just how easy it is for long-forgotten enmities and romances to be rekindled.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Doubling as both a Halloween and Christmas film, Tim Burton’s spooky tale follows Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town, as he stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes obsessed with the idea of a cheery holiday.

Naughty and Nice

Haylie Duff stars in this romantic comedy about two DJs with different ideals, who end up falling in love when they are forced to work together in the holiday season.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

This is based on Mariah Carey’s hit holiday tune, the animated film tells the story of a girl who wants a puppy for Christmas.

The Christmas Train

The Hallmark classic follows a young journalist who takes a trip on a train over the holidays and ends up networking with some beautiful people.

