Disney+ available on latest Playstation consoles in SA

Streaming service Disney+ announced on Tuesday that it is now available on Playstation 5 consoles in Mzansi.

The streaming app was launched in South Africa back in May.

Disney+ offers fans over 1000 films, more than 1500 series and a slate of 200 exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

It said users will get high-quality viewing up to 4K, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and will be able to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set a pin to access age-appropriate content.

