‘Durban Gen’s’ Fanele Ntuli joins ‘Uzalo’

Durban Gen actress Fanele Ntuli has joined SABC 1’s weekday soapie Uzalo, replacing Omuhle Gela, in the role of Nomaswazi Magwaza.

Gela left the soapie due to contractual disputes.

Gela joined the soapie in May after a new family was introduced, and her character sought to secure a rightful place in the family’s crime business

Ntuli will make her first appearance on Uzalo on 2 January. She said she was grateful to dive into such a colourful and intense story, which she said has been both challenging and fulfilling.

“I look forward to my new journey on Uzalo and the SABC family. I believe the audience will love the magic we made,” she said.

Another actor who has joined Uzalo and will make his first appearance on 10 January is Nkanyiso Mchunu. Mchunu is well known for playing the character of Nkululeko Bhengu on e.tv’s Imbewu.

Mchunu will be playing the role of Siphamandla ‘Wizard’ Nkosi, who is a complex character.

He said joining the soapie has been a dream come true for him because it is the biggest platform of them all and the highest storytelling platform in the country.

“I am thankful to get another chance to showcase my versatility as an actor because I do not want to be known as a one-dimension actor,” said Mchunu.

Also Read: Stained Glass confirms Omuhle Gela’s departure from Uzalo

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author