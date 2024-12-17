Hungani, Dimakatso win Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar

Team Orange, composed of Hungani Ndlovu and Dimakatso Calisa, were crowned winners of Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar Season 11.

The duo’s victory not only marked the culmination of an intense and thrilling season but also earned them a grand prize of R500,000 and brand-new 5-door Suzuki Jimny each.

The pair, whose partnership blossomed into a memorable alliance, navigated weeks of fierce competition, physical challenges and emotional highs. Their win was a testament to their unshakeable teamwork, quick thinking and surprising resilience under pressure.

The pair was overwhelmed with emotion

Both Hungani and Dimakatso were overwhelmed with emotion as they received their rewards. The prize money will undoubtedly help them achieve personal dreams, while the Suzuki Jimny, a symbol of adventure and freedom, reflects their shared spirit of exploration throughout the season.

This morning’s Expresso show was extra special for both as they were interviewed by the talented Zanele Potelwa, official host of Tropika Island of Treasure season 11 Zanzibar.

In a heartfelt moment, Dimakatso expressed gratitude for her fans. She also reflected on her low moments on the show, describing how she had to be vulnerable on camera. She added that this was something she now looks at fondly because it showed how far she had come.

Hungani spoke about the importance of trust and perseverance. The winners expressed their deep appreciation for the incredible experience, their fellow contestants and the unwavering support of the viewers.

The most successful season so far

“This has been the most successful season of Tropika Island of Treasure to date and it is all thanks to the incredible contestants that participated this year,” said Muhamad Omar Hajee, assistant brand manager at Clover.

The conclusion of Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar Season 11 marked a memorable and exhilarating finale for fans, with Team Orange emerging as well-deserved champions. Their victory has added another unforgettable chapter to the legacy of the popular adventure reality show.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content