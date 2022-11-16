Jack Devnarain’s Saspro to assist actors claim royalties

Well-known actor Jack Devnarain has launched the South African Screen Performers Organisation (Saspro) to fight exploitation in the local entertainment industry.

The Imbewu: The Seed actor described the non-profit organisation as a big step in the ongoing fight for the recognition of actors’ remuneration rights. He said the local TV or film industry has not created institutional capacity to assist actors with contractual claims, highlighting that Saspro is the first of its kind in the country.

“Over the last 25 years, hundreds of professional actors have signed performer contracts with some broadcasters that permit claims for repeat broadcast and commercial exploitation fees,” said Devnarain.

“But how many actors even remember the contracts they have signed over the years? Saspro is here to assist actors comb through those contracts and assist them in their claims. The money is sitting there waiting to be claimed.

“Saspro attends to legal administration of the claim, this includes managing the mandate, following up on the contractual agreement, the due diligence, and reporting back to the member. We also have to work within the protocols established by the broadcaster, which can be quite a convoluted process.”

He said any professional actor who has worked with the SABC or e.tv drama series, soapie or sitcom on a contract may qualify, emphasising that there is no membership fee required to be a part of the organisation, but just to sign a mandate form that allows Saspro to approach the broadcaster on a member’s behalf.

Devnarain said actors find it hard to manage the administrative burden of their contracts, noting that not many of them fight for what is rightfully theirs.

“Saspro is following very closely the developments in regards with the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers Protection Amendment Bill, which are currently being considered by the NCOP [National Council of Provinces].

“We are hopeful that when the bills are signed into law, Saspro will take the next logical step and collect royalties for performers in film and TV. This will be the very first time in South African history that actors will have a right to earn royalties protected by statute.”

Some of the board members of Saspro include professor Malebakeng Forere, advocate David du Plessis, Carlynn de Waal-Smit, Adrian Galley and Unathi Malunga.

Devnarain is also the chairperson of South African Guild of Actors, which advocates for the interests of local actors in the performing arts industry.

