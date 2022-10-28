Jessica Nkosi stars in new fictional dramatic comedy ‘Lavish’

Former The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi alongside Sdumo Mtshali and Nolo Seabi will star in Mzansi Magic’s new fictional dramatic comedy series Lavish.

Lavish is set in Kyalami and follows the lives of three different wealthy women in their 30’s who navigate death, divorce, and disaster. The women are kept together by the strong bond of their friendship.

Zozi, played by Nkosi is an Insta mommy, rich wife, and fabulous fashionista – who is juggling fame with family and it’s not always pretty. She is also the one who knows where the bodies are buried.

Kat, portrayed by Ayanda Bandla, is an ambitious workaholic juggling a thriving career, motherhood and dating. She comes from a prominent political family and has her sights set on the very top of the political food chain.

Nomzamo, played by Kanyi Nokwe, is a little rough around the edges, but that’s what makes her more fun. A fiercely fabulous vixen with new money to burn, she wants to build an empire while her partner wants a dedicated wife.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “Mzansi Magic has long produced cutting-edge dramas and dramatic comedies geared towards a mature audience, and Lavish is the latest show in this genre. We can’t wait to see how our discerning audience will resonate with the show.”

Lavish premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), Friday 4 November at 8pm.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author