John Legend brings ‘The Muse Tour’ to South Africa for three-city concert run

South African fans will get another opportunity to experience John Legend live when the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer brings his The Muse Tour to the country in February 2027.
The American singer, songwriter and pianist will perform in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town as part of the highly anticipated tour, which will feature music from his latest album, Muse, alongside some of the biggest hits of his career.
Legend will kick off the South African dates at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria on February 20, before heading to the Durban ICC on February 23. His final performance is scheduled for Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on February 25.
Concert promoter Big Concerts announced the tour, describing it as an evening celebrating Legend’s musical career and his latest body of work.
Fans can look forward to classics such as All of Me, Ordinary People and Tonight (Best You Ever Had), alongside new material from Muse.
Released in October, the album marks a significant collaboration between Legend and producer Pharrell Williams. The pair, who have been friends for more than two decades, worked together on the project, which draws on different strands of Black music.
According to Big Concerts, the album blends gospel, traditional standards, doo-wop, classic soul, Afrobeat and hip-hop into what the promoter describes as a cinematic and richly layered musical experience.
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The South African dates form part of another Big Concerts experience, presented in association with Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio and KFM 94.5.
Tickets for all three concerts will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster.
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Legend is an EGOT recipient, having achieved the distinction of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. His 13 Grammy wins have cemented his standing as one of the most celebrated artists in contemporary music.
For local audiences, the February concerts promise a chance to hear the singer’s celebrated catalogue alongside the new music that signals his latest creative chapter.
- John Legend will bring The Muse Tour to South Africa in February 2027, performing in Pretoria, Durban, and Cape Town.
- The tour will feature music from his latest album, Muse, as well as hits like All of Me, Ordinary People, and Tonight (Best You Ever Had).
- Legend's South African concerts will begin on February 20 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, followed by February 23 at Durban ICC, and conclude on February 25 at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.
- Muse, released in October, is a collaboration with producer Pharrell Williams and blends genres such as gospel, doo-wop, Afrobeat, and hip-hop.
- Tickets for the concerts will be sold exclusively through Ticketmaster and the tour is promoted by Big Concerts in association with Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio, and KFM 94.5.
South African fans will get another opportunity to experience John Legend live when the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer brings his The Muse Tour to the country in February 2027.
The American singer, songwriter and pianist will perform in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town as part of the highly anticipated tour, which will feature music from his latest album, Muse, alongside some of the biggest hits of his career.
Legend will kick off the South African dates at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria on February 20, before heading to the Durban ICC on February 23. His final performance is scheduled for Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on February 25.
Concert promoter Big Concerts announced the tour, describing it as an evening celebrating Legend’s musical career and his latest body of work.
Fans can look forward to classics such as All of Me, Ordinary People and Tonight (Best You Ever Had), alongside new material from Muse.
Released in October, the album marks a significant collaboration between Legend and producer Pharrell Williams. The pair, who have been friends for more than two decades, worked together on the project, which draws on different strands of Black music.
According to Big Concerts, the album blends gospel, traditional standards, doo-wop, classic soul, Afrobeat and hip-hop into what the promoter describes as a cinematic and richly layered musical experience.