Johnny Clegg dishes one last miracle gig beyond the grave

Music lovers are in for a treat as technology brings back the voice of the late legendary musician Johnny Clegg.

In his latest release, Clegg serenades his fans in collaboration with multi-award winning South African vocalist Msaki.

The “Hoping for a Miracle” project was championed and produced by singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg, who is Clegg’s son.

He said when he decided to put together the project, he wanted something that was more than just a cover.

“I wanted to reimagine my father’s music and breathe new life into these great and timeless songs,” said Jesse.

“Hoping for a Miracle is a combination of four of my father’s career-defining songs that felt like they could co-exist in the same universe, it was my first time working with my father’s music as a producer and it was a very personal privilege to be able to connect with it in this way.

“Msaki was my first choice as a collaborator, and I’ve always been a fan of her music. She approached the project with reverence, excitement and respect, and brought her soulful energy to the project, which was a beautiful addition.”

Msaki, the SA Music Awards winner, said when Jesse called her to explain his vision, her mind traveled back in time to her father’s cream Honda Ballade, where her music education began.

“I’ve been so honored to be a part of this reimagination because Johnny Clegg has a stake in my music foundation,” said Msaki.

“I also just looked up to him as a human being and a seeker of truth. Jesse has managed to bring back to life a dream that I thought was not possible, for me to be on a song with one of my heroes. I can’t wait for people to hear this song.”

