Mango Groove celebrates over three decades in music industry

Mango Groove are celebrating over three decades in the music industry and prepare to headline the Ballito BIG Week New Year’s Eve bash.

“It’s been two years since we’ve been able to celebrate on such a grand scale, so that is a celebration right there. It will be amazing to be together as a band of friends who will hopefully make lots of new friends and memories as we cross into 2023,” said lead vocalist Claire Johnston.

The group were one of the first acts to integrate both black and white musicians.

Since its foundation in 1984, the band has released six studio albums and numerous singles.

Popular for eclectic live performances, Johnston said the secret to their success has something to do with the fact that they love performing live.

“All eleven of us really enjoy being together on stage and flinging ourselves into each performance, so hopefully that mad energy is infectious. We have always been astonished by the support we get from audiences across the generations and it tells you a story about the power of music.”

Some of Johnston’s fondest memories of being on stage is from the early days in smoky clubs followed by bigger and slightly more intimidating gigs at stadiums and in foreign countries.

“The standout on an emotional level is still the inauguration of Nelson Mandela back in 1994. A time of huge hope and a sense of what it is to be South African, along with being welcomed back into the world. It was a time when anything was possible. We need some of that energy back now.”

