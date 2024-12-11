Musa Mseleku’s wife number five has finally been unveiled

Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku and his family are making a return with another season of their reality show Uthando neS’thembu.

This time, the show, which revolves around Mseleku’s wives and children, is coming back with 24 episodes that air twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This format is said to allow a richer, more captivating journey into the lives of the characters, delving deeper into their stories and the intense drama that unfolds throughout the season.

Ended last season with hint at 5th wife

Last season, viewers were left on the edge of their seats with the revelation of Mseleku’s plans for wife number five.

As the new season unfolds, expect rising tensions, shifting dynamics, and emotional confrontations within the family. Last season Mseleku revealed that he had finally found wife number five. However, her face was hidden.

In the promo video for the new show, wife number five has been unmasked and she is believed to be Samke Khwela. Khwela has, however, made her social media pages and accounts private since the revelation of her identity.

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net director for local entertainment channels, said they are excited to bring the latest season of Uthando neS’thembu.

No more cliff-hangers between episodes

“We listened to your feedback and are thrilled to offer more episodes than in previous seasons. No more agonising cliff-hangers. Now with two episodes dropping each week, you can dive right back into the heart of the action,” said Adonisi.

First wife MaCele will navigate the complexities of welcoming a new addition. While second wife MaYeni will grapple with feelings of being left out.

Third wife MaKhumalo faces her own struggles amidst the changes. And fourth wife MaNgwabe is caught in a dilemma of whether she should go or stay in her marriage.

Uthando neS’thembu will air on January 22 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.

