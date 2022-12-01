Mzansi loves amapiano artists, especially Kabza De Small

Spotify Wrapped 2022 has revealed that amapiano has become South Africa’s hottest genre. As part of the Wrapped 2022, Spotify users got a detailed snapshot of their most loved artists, creators, and songs.

One of 16 different Spotify-created Listening Personality types is assigned to each user based on their 2022 listening trends. Wrapped 2022 will also feature messages from artists to their listeners, and because sharing is caring, users will be able to share their Wrapped cards via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Fans can also unlock a personalised Snapchat lens that reflects their listening personality and those active in the Roblox universe can head to Spotify Island for even more fun and games.

“South Africans can be proud of what their creatives in music are achieving. They are making noise in the right places, and at the right time,” according to Warren Bokwe, Spotify’s artist and label partnerships manager in South Africa.

The top most-streamed South African artists locally in 2022 are amapiano artists.

Kabza De Small is the top most-streamed South African artist in South Africa followed by DJ Maphorisa, his main collaborator. The two are also well-known for their Scorpion Kings projects

AmaPiano Grooves, a playlist made up of some of the country’s hottest amapiano tracks, unsurprisingly is the most streamed playlist in South Africa this year.

K.O’s genre-bending track SETE, released in August, claims the title of the most streamed song in Mzansi while Paris, by Q-Mark, is at the number-two spot followed by Glass Animals’ Heat Waves and Wanitwa Mos’ Dali Nguwe. Lost Frequencies’ Where Are You Now rounds out the top five.

Dali Nguwe by Wanitwa Mos is the number-one South African song streamed globally, followed by uMlando by 9umba, Lady Du, Mdoovar, Sino Msolo, Sir Trill, Slade, TOSS, Young Stunna at number two with Paris (feat. Afriikan Papi) by Afriikan Papi, Cloud9ne, Q-Mark, TpZee rounding the top three

The most streamed South African artist globally list is dominated by amapiano artists, led by Kabza De Small followed by DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Mellow & Sleazy, Blxckie, Nasty C, Makhadzi, Ami Faku, and Joyous Celebration rounds up the list.

In South Africa, Paris (feat Afriikan Papi) by Afriikan Papi, Cloud9ne, Q-Mark, TpZee is streamed every day

South Africans love to get the party started as soon as the work week is over, with many streaming the most music on Fridays and kicking the party off promptly at 5pm (the top time of day that they like to listen to music on Spotify).

